The basement level food court was closed in 2004 as part of a massive £20 revamp of the western end of the shopping centre, which also saw the glass elevators disappear and the area converted to reconfigure the retail units around what is now occupied by Sports Direct and TK Maxx .

It is one of just a number of changes within the Cascades which has seen retailers such as Woolworths and Littlewoods disappear, and some of the units reconfigured such as the expanded Primark. Other high street staples such as M&S and Dorothy Perkins have also said farewell to the Cascades, while other popular names such as Lush and New Look have opened there in recent years.