Remembering the Cascades Food Court and the shops lost in the Portsmouth shopping centre over the years

If you ask many people in Portsmouth what they miss about Commercial Road, a large number would instantly say the much-lamented Cascades Food Court.
By Kelly Brown
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST

The basement level food court was closed in 2004 as part of a massive £20 revamp of the western end of the shopping centre, which also saw the glass elevators disappear and the area converted to reconfigure the retail units around what is now occupied by Sports Direct and TK Maxx.

It is one of just a number of changes within the Cascades which has seen retailers such as Woolworths and Littlewoods disappear, and some of the units reconfigured such as the expanded Primark. Other high street staples such as M&S and Dorothy Perkins have also said farewell to the Cascades, while other popular names such as Lush and New Look have opened there in recent years.

Here is a walk down memory lane of the Cascades over the years:

The escalators leading down to the food court, with long-lost shops such as Adams and Intersport on the level above

1. The Cascades through the years

The escalators leading down to the food court, with long-lost shops such as Adams and Intersport on the level above Photo: The News

Woolworths pictured in1990 before it closed in December 2008. The shop now forms part of an extended Primark store

2. The Cascades through the years

Woolworths pictured in1990 before it closed in December 2008. The shop now forms part of an extended Primark store Photo: -

Eastern Delights was one of the eateries located in the food court on the lower ground floor of the Cascades Centre

3. The Cascades through the years

Eastern Delights was one of the eateries located in the food court on the lower ground floor of the Cascades Centre Photo: The News

Birthdays and M&S were among the retailers within the shopping centre pictured here in 2007

4. The Cascades through the years

Birthdays and M&S were among the retailers within the shopping centre pictured here in 2007 Photo: Steve Ried

