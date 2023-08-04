Memories of Portsmouth singer/songwriter Dave Jones through the years have been recalled by photographer Paul Windsor.

Paul said: “I first saw Portsmouth singer/songwriter Dave Jones in May 1996, with his band Screeeper at Tony Rollisons book launch for Twenty Missed Beats in his falsetto voice set against an intriguing background of warped electronica.

“The band released a single called 'Can Fever ' featuring a Captain Beefheart sample from the album 'Safe As Milk '...John Peel plays it . The band would go onto support Heaven 17 at the Wedgewood Rooms who liked them so much they were invited to open for them the next night at the legendary Heaven nightclub.

“In 2004 Dave next band were Autons. A harder more aggressive sound. Dave was joined initially by guitarist Leon Tricker and later replaced by Ray Fagan. Tony Rollinson joined on keyboards. Standout track is the rioutous Snakes which reaches number 2 in the Festive 50. Steve Lamacq and Rob Da Bank both play the the single on their Radio 1 show. The band tour nationally, the highlight being as support on one of the nights of legendary 70s electro icons Sparks mammoth 21 night residency in 2007.

“In recent years Dave was happy to forge a solo burrow. Modern technology enabled him to set up a studio at home and his next project Kid Scaramouche was born. This resulted in the debut album Stay Lucky Eh ! A second single 'Rat House International ' with Jon Callender on drums and recorded at his One28 studio was recently played on BBC Radio Solents' Introducing' show.”

1 . Dave Jones of Kid Scaramouche Dave Jones of Kid Scaramouche taken in October 2021. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

2 . Dave Jones of the Autons Dave Jones of the Autons in September 2004. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

3 . Dave Jones of the Autons Dave Jones of the Autons in September 2004. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

4 . Dave Jones of the Autons Dave Jones of the Autons in September 2004. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2