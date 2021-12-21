Rolling out the Gosport barrel for Pugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble and Grubb | Nostalgia

With a nod to the fearless firefighters of Trumpton, we return to Gosport today for a series of pictures from the first half of the 20th century.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 3:34 pm
Gosport Fire Brigade outside their station in 1929. Picture: The News PP3314
Gosport Fire Brigade outside their station in 1929. Picture: The News PP3314

The fire brigade was perhaps Trumpton's most-recognised feature.

Captain Flack's (who could remember his name?) roll-call was recited in all but one episode: ‘Pugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble, Grubb.’

And remember, it was ‘Pugh, Pugh’ not ‘Hugh, Pugh’ or ‘Pugh, Huw’, for the Pughs were not only brothers but twins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coopers at Royal Clarence Yard. Gosport. Picture: Courtesy of John Sadden

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

HMS Dolphin. Submariners training at Fort Blockhouse c1905.
Delivering coal by A & C Barnes & Son based in Gosport. Pictured circa 1943, with blitz damage to the houses, are Alan Barnes' eldest brother Michael at Henry Street, Gosport, where the stables were.
A D-Day embarkation scene at Gosport
Gosport