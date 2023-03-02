News you can trust since 1877
Sailors in the gym of HMS Nelson, c.1967, stretching out the fore topsail from HMS Victory, the sole surviving sail from the Battle of Trafalgar. The sail disappeared for a century before it was found again.
Royal Navy: 16 great memories from Portsmouth

There are some very interesting Royal Navy images in this selection you will enjoy.

By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 2:59pm

Included are the launch of HMS Andromeda in Portsmouth Dockyard in May 1967, the fore topsail from HMS Victory, the sole surviving sail from the Battle of Trafalgar being stretched out and viewed by sailors at HMS Nelson in the same year, HMS Vanguard running aground at the Spice Island after breaking loose and narrowly avoiding the Still & West pub on the 4th August 1960. You will also see images of the 1953 Fleet Review featuring ships such as HMS Surprise, the USS Baltimore and HMS Vanguard and HMS Indomitable sailing past the Round Tower in the same year.

The Royal Navy from the past

HMS Devonshire July 1967. The News PP211

Photo: The News archive

The Royal Navy from the past

HMS Vernon entrance 1953 This is how HMS Vernon in Portsmouth celebrated Coronation Year, 1953. The News PP4256

Photo: The News archive

The Royal Navy from the past

The old HMS Illustrious pictured in Portsmouth in 1953. The News PP694

Photo: The News archive

The Royal Navy from the past

HMS Victorious leaves Portsmouth Harbour some time after 1950

Photo: The News archive

