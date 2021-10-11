Royal Navy gun carriage used in Boer War prepared for Royal Tournament | Nostalgia
It’s April 1935 and naval ratings in Portsmouth are cleaning a gun which had its original wood carriage that was used by the Royal Navy in the 100-mile trek to the relief of Ladysmith during the South African War (the Second Boer War).
August 24, 1939: Sailors arriving at the Royal Naval Barracks, Queen Street, Portsmouth, as part of the British mobilisation before the outbreak of the Second World War on September 3. Picture: AFP via Getty Images.
This gun was hauled around Olympia during the Royal Tournament.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
August 24, 1939: Sailors arriving at the Royal Naval Barracks, Queen Street, Portsmouth, as part of the British mobilisation before the outbreak of the Second World War on September 3. Picture: AFP via Getty Images.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
January 1934: Able seamen at the Royal Navy Anti-Gas School at Tipner, Portsmouth play leapfrog wearing gas masks, to accustom them to carrying out strenuous tasks in respirators. Picture: William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images.
August 1936: St Clement Danes Sea Cadets enjoying a swim in the floating swimming pool alongside the battleship HMS Implacable in, Portsmouth, where they were based for a fortnight's training. Picture: E Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images.
A group of Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve ratings raise a cheer on reaching Plymouth from Portsmouth in HMS Curacoa. Picture: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.