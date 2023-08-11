Sensational music performances at the Square Tower in Portsmouth from over the years

Here’s a selection of pictures of music performances put on by Square Roots Promotions at the Square Tower in Portsmouth over the years.

Photographer Paul Windsor, who has attended many of the events, said: “The Square Tower in Old Portsmouth must be one of the world’s most unique venues with it formerly a 16th century gunpowder store. With walls 16 feet thick I'm sure Metallica could play there and not disturb the local residents,

“Square Roots promoter Ken Brown has been putting on shows there for 10 years now, starting with American singer/songwriter Otis Gibbs. He has gone on to promote more than 70 shows there.

“It’s a diverse affair with a mixture of folk/Americana and rock ‘n roll...its a veritable smorgasbord of music styles as well as better known stars like Chris Difford from Squeeze which has to be one of my favourite shows there.”

See Paul’s pictures of events there from over the years.

1 . Square Roots Promotions gigs from over the year at the Square Tower in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Track Dogs in February 2020. Picture: Paul Windsor Square Roots Promotions gigs from over the year at the Square Tower in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Track Dogs in February 2020. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

2 . Square Roots Promotions gigs from over the year at the Square Tower in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Hooten Hallers in November 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor Square Roots Promotions gigs from over the year at the Square Tower in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Hooten Hallers in November 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

3 . Square Roots Promotions gigs from over the year at the Square Tower in Portsmouth. Pictured is: The Coal Porters in September 2017. Picture: Paul Windsor Square Roots Promotions gigs from over the year at the Square Tower in Portsmouth. Pictured is: The Coal Porters in September 2017. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

4 . Square Roots Promotions gigs from over the year at the Square Tower in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Track Dogs in February 2020. Picture: Paul Windsor Square Roots Promotions gigs from over the year at the Square Tower in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Track Dogs in February 2020. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales