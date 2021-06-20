Sparkling career of Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond | Nostalgia
When Type-45 destroyer HMS Diamond returned home to Portsmouth for Christmas 2018 (see final picture) she had spent a busy two months at sea from the Atlantic to the Baltic.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 11:00 am
The third of the Daring class of destroyers monitored Russian naval activity twice, visited four ports, helped train warfare officers and RAF air crew, hosted two ambassadors, represented the fleet in front of a million people at Bournemouth Air Festival, joined NATO ships in the Baltic and impressed Poles on a rare visit to their country.
