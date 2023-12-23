News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Stunning rare images of Portsmouth and Southsea in 1900

If you have ever wondered what Portsmouth and Southsea looked like in the 1900s here is a selection of rare – and quite fabulous – images.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Mar 2021, 11:16 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 13:28 GMT

You will see holidaymakers on the beach next to the original Clarence Pier, a very Victorian-looking Portsmouth Dockyard, boats sailing close to the shoreline when people could enjoy that sight and The Royal Garrison Church Sunday service, when the church had a roof and was in full use.

circa 1900: Holidaymakers and boats on the beach at Southsea, Portsmouth. (Photo by Edgar Ward/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

1. Portsmouth and Southsea in 1900

circa 1900: Holidaymakers and boats on the beach at Southsea, Portsmouth. (Photo by Edgar Ward/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Making sandcastles, in about 1900 in Southsea (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Portsmouth and Southsea in 1900

Making sandcastles, in about 1900 in Southsea (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Royal Garrison Church in Old Portsmouth A postcard of a Sunday church parade around 1900. It was a weekly event.

3. Portsmouth and Southsea in 1900

The Royal Garrison Church in Old Portsmouth A postcard of a Sunday church parade around 1900. It was a weekly event. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
A horse and cart belonging to Chaplin & Co Carriers of the South Western Railway (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Portsmouth and Southsea in 1900

A horse and cart belonging to Chaplin & Co Carriers of the South Western Railway (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthseaVictorian