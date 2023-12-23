Stunning rare images of Portsmouth and Southsea in 1900
If you have ever wondered what Portsmouth and Southsea looked like in the 1900s here is a selection of rare – and quite fabulous – images.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Mar 2021, 11:16 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 13:28 GMT
You will see holidaymakers on the beach next to the original Clarence Pier, a very Victorian-looking Portsmouth Dockyard, boats sailing close to the shoreline when people could enjoy that sight and The Royal Garrison Church Sunday service, when the church had a roof and was in full use.
