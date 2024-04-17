Stunning rare photos of wonderful Southsea Common dating back to 1898

Here are some great images dating back to around 1898. The gallery gives an insight into the past – included are the circus, the old boating lake, ploughing up the common, King’s Birthday Parade and the miniature railway that once ran.
So many memories and so much has happened on this green space over the years.
Billy Smarts circus taking over Southsea Common in the summer of 1958. Photo: The News archive
A very early view here with the Naval Memorial and a sparse, recently landscaped Common giving a open vista across to the seafront. The postcard is postmarked 1937. The finial on the top of the dome on the bandstand carried the symbols of the City of Portsmouth, the Star and Crescent, reflected the new status of Portsmouth which had been made a city in 1926. Photo: The News archive
Western Parade, Southsea in 1898. Look at those sun blinds. Photo: The News archive
Lord Beresford inspecting Portsmouth Volunteer Corp on Southsea Common. Undated Photo: The News archive
