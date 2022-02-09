The blitz on Portsmouth - more Second World War pictures | Nostalgia
Yet more sobering pictures from our files showing how the people of Portsmouth were forced to pick up the fragments of their lives having been bombed out of their homes and, as we see here, their churches.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 6:27 pm
To see more from our wartime collections click here
and
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.