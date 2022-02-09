The blitz on Portsmouth - more Second World War pictures | Nostalgia

Yet more sobering pictures from our files showing how the people of Portsmouth were forced to pick up the fragments of their lives having been bombed out of their homes and, as we see here, their churches.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 6:27 pm

An enormous bomb crater on the Highbury Estate, Cosham.

The remains of Immanuel Church, Victoria Road, Southsea.
Conway Street, Landport.
Middle Street, Southsea.
Elm Grove Baptist Church, Southsea, looms over this bombsite.
