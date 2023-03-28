News you can trust since 1877
Vans line up outside then recently-completed News Centre at Hilsea, ready to deliver the first papers off the new presses in August 1969

The News Centre: Looking back at a Portsmouth landmark over the years

The revelation that The News Centre in Hilsea is to be redeveloped into a bus station will bring back memories for thousands of people.

By Tom Morton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:13 BST

Not just the hundreds and hundreds who worked there over the years, whether in editorial, advertising, marketing or in production, but the thousands of schoolchildren who came to the education centre over the years to learn how newspapers are put together and have a go themselves.

NOW READ: News Centre to be redeveloped into a bus station

Here are some pictures from the archives showing The News Centre – which opened in 1969 – and how that area of Hilsea has changed.

This picture was taken in 1981 before the two rows of houses on the right were bought by The News and demolished to make way for the expansion of The News Centre .

1. From above

This picture was taken in 1981 before the two rows of houses on the right were bought by The News and demolished to make way for the expansion of The News Centre . Photo: -

2. The News Centre and Southdown Bus Depot The newly-built News Centre at Hilsea in 1969 with work beginning on what would become Portsbridge roundabout with no trace of the A27 or M27 in sight. Picture: The News Portsmouth

The newly-built News Centre at Hilsea in 1969 with work beginning on what would become Portsbridge roundabout - with no trace of the A27 or M27 in sight Photo: The News Portsmouth

The News canvassing team at The News Centre, Hilsea, in October 1989 PP908

3. Spreading the word

The News canvassing team at The News Centre, Hilsea, in October 1989 PP908 Photo: The News

The News Centre in December 1983 PP5005

4. The loading bay

The News Centre in December 1983 PP5005 Photo: The News

