The revelation that The News Centre in Hilsea is to be redeveloped into a bus station will bring back memories for thousands of people.
Not just the hundreds and hundreds who worked there over the years, whether in editorial, advertising, marketing or in production, but the thousands of schoolchildren who came to the education centre over the years to learn how newspapers are put together and have a go themselves.
Here are some pictures from the archives showing The News Centre – which opened in 1969 – and how that area of Hilsea has changed.
1. From above
This picture was taken in 1981 before the two rows of houses on the right were bought by The News and demolished to make way for the expansion of The News Centre . Photo: -
2. The News Centre and Southdown Bus Depot The newly-built News Centre at Hilsea in 1969 with work beginning on what would become Portsbridge roundabout with no trace of the A27 or M27 in sight. Picture: The News Portsmouth
The newly-built News Centre at Hilsea in 1969 with work beginning on what would become Portsbridge roundabout - with no trace of the A27 or M27 in sight Photo: The News Portsmouth
3. Spreading the word
The News canvassing team at The News Centre, Hilsea, in October 1989 PP908 Photo: The News
4. The loading bay
The News Centre in December 1983 PP5005 Photo: The News