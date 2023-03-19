News you can trust since 1877
The Red Devils on the 4th September 1972. Picture: 3733-3

These are the times the Red Devils brought their impressive displays to Portsmouth in the 70s 80s and 90s

Here are the moments in the 70s, 80s and 90s that the famous parachute display team, the Red Devils, visited Portsmouth.

By Elsa Waterfield
Published 19th Mar 2023, 13:31 GMT

The Red Devils, formed in 1964, are the official parachute display team of the British Army and The Parachute Regiment. Today the team is 15 men strong, all of which are full time serving paratroopers, who return to combat duties when required during their posting with the team.

As professional skydivers, they perform over 350 tandem parachute descents, and 60 public displays each year in the UK and internationally, into charity, sporting, military and social events.

SEE ALSO: 'Hero' Red Devils paratrooper from Gosport, commended by King Charles

Here are 13 moments throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s their displays were seen in Portsmouth.

The Red Devils on the 21st June 1973.

1. The Red Devils in Portsmouth

The Red Devils on the 21st June 1973. Photo: The News archive

A Red Devil on the 21st June 1973.

2. The Red Devils in Portsmouth

A Red Devil on the 21st June 1973. Photo: The Para Regt Free Fall Team

HMS Daedalus Air Day on the 26th July, 1973, the Army dropped in with their Red Devils Parachute team.

3. The Red Devils in Portsmouth

HMS Daedalus Air Day on the 26th July, 1973, the Army dropped in with their Red Devils Parachute team. Photo: The News Archive

The Red Devils on the 8th June 1978.

4. The Red Devils in Portsmouth

The Red Devils on the 8th June 1978. Photo: The News Archive

