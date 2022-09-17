This is what legendary Friday nights out in Portsmouth looked like in 2012

Popular spots have closed down – and new ones have been set up in their place.

A lot has changed over the past decade.

So to make you feel young again we decided to dive into The News archives to find photos from nights out in 2012.

See if you can spot yourself or one of your friends.

Make sure to look through all of the pictures in the gallery below!

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected]

1. Was this you? Face on the Floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth in 2012. Picture: Sarah Standing (122789-7531) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2. Was this you? Face on the Floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth in 2012. Picture: Sarah Standing (122789-7480) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3. Was this you? Face on the Floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth in 2012. Picture: Sarah Standing (122789-7472) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4. Was this you? Face on the Floor at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth in 2012. Picture: Sarah Standing (122789-7494) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales