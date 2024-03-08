Unique and amazing: Old images from Gosport's glorious past

Included in this selection you will see the launch of Tommy Sopwith's all-steel yacht Endeavour, the 1934 challenger for the America's Cup, and you will also see her being constructed in the boatyard. A 'Fairey Swordfish' plane being loaded with a large torpedo in 1937. German prisoners of war are marched through Gosport in 1916 and Gosport swimmer Mr C Rogers of the Gosport Swimming Club receiving a trophy after winning the swim from Southsea to the Isle of Wight back in 1936.
April 1934: The launch of Tommy Sopwith's all-steel yacht Endeavour, this years challenger for the America's Cup, at Gosport, Hampshire. (Photo by A. Hudson/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
The Royal Navy's first submarine, the Holland I, in a basin at Devonport dockyard after being salvaged, 8th December 1982. The Holland I sank while on tow to the breaker's yard and lay on the sea bed near the Eddystone lighthouse for sixty-nine years. The vessel is due to be restored and displayed at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum at Gosport. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
20th October 1937: Mr T Sopwith's yacht, the 'Endeavour II', contender in the America's Cup Race spends the winter in the shipyard of Messrs Camper and Nicholson in Gosport, Hampshire. Raised up on stocks, its long bow protrudes over the wall. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
12th January 1934: Construction of the America's Cup challenger yacht 'Endeavour' for British aircraft designer and sportsman Thomas Sopwith, in Gosport. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive