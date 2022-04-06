Up for the cup! It's 1949 and could Pompey do the double? | Nostalgia

Three team pictures here today which show the importance of what our ‘Human Resources’ (aka Personnel) colleagues refer to as ‘team bonding’.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:08 pm

Most of us will remember days like this as a ‘works day out’ or, if you come from the world of newspapers, a ‘wayzgoose’.

Whatever, they worked, especially after the stop at the pub on the way home for a pint and packet of plain Smith’s crisps with a small blue twist of salt buried beneath the spuds.

And then followed the sing-song all the way back down the A3, led, as ever, from the back seat…

Staff from Drings Box Factory in Dundas Lane, Hilsea, before they left for the cup semi-final at Highbury in 1949. Pompey played Leicester and were expected to win easily and hopefully to become the first double winners after the war. Sadly they went down 3-1.

Happy days, eh?

Very.

Sent in by Anne Smithers, here we see farriers who worked for Portsmouth Corporation. Her grandfather, Fred Seaman, is third from the left.
Former Hampshire and England cricketer Derek Shackleton (right) with George Turner, the boss of the Savoy, Southsea. Picture: Dave Allen
Cosham post office staff in the late 1940s with telegram boys kneeling in the front. Picture courtesy of Nancy Alexander of Havant.
Pompey