Up for the cup! It's 1949 and could Pompey do the double? | Nostalgia
Three team pictures here today which show the importance of what our ‘Human Resources’ (aka Personnel) colleagues refer to as ‘team bonding’.
By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:08 pm
Most of us will remember days like this as a ‘works day out’ or, if you come from the world of newspapers, a ‘wayzgoose’.
Whatever, they worked, especially after the stop at the pub on the way home for a pint and packet of plain Smith’s crisps with a small blue twist of salt buried beneath the spuds.
And then followed the sing-song all the way back down the A3, led, as ever, from the back seat…
Happy days, eh?
Very.