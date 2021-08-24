Village life in communities surrounding Portsmouth | Nostalgia

You still do not have to travel far from the great city of Portsmouth before you come to charming Hampshire villages steeped in their own fascinating history.

By Debz Croker
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 8:39 am
Alverstoke Village, thatched cottage, Gosport, January 1982.
There are places like Hambledon, Lovedean, Southwick and Alverstoke to name but four.

Take a look at the full collection here for a real jaunt down memory lane.

Crossways, Hambledon, about 1914.
Horndean village before the First World War. Picture: Jon Jackson
Alverstoke Village centre, c.1900. The thatched cottage is in the background and the former Five Bells Inn is on the right. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Bevan
Circa 1905 and here we see a village scene at Lovedean. Do the cottages still exist? Picture: Barry Cox collection