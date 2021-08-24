Village life in communities surrounding Portsmouth | Nostalgia
You still do not have to travel far from the great city of Portsmouth before you come to charming Hampshire villages steeped in their own fascinating history.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 8:39 am
There are places like Hambledon, Lovedean, Southwick and Alverstoke to name but four.
Take a look at the full collection here for a real jaunt down memory lane.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.