Wonderful pictures you will love of Gosport at the turn of last century

Some of the included in this historic selection are wrens loading torpedoes at HMS Dolphin during World War II, Gosport ferry Frances pictured in 1900, with HMS Victory in the background, The Hard at Gosport looking across Portsmouth Harbour circa 1905, washing clothes on HMS Duncan in 1901 and submarine HMS Holland 2 near Gosport circa 1905.
Timothy White's in North Cross Street, Gosport, about 1910. Picture courtesy Peter Greenaway. Photo: The News archive
Gosport Library, photographed in 1906. Photo: The News archive
Gosport ferry Frances pictured in 1900, with HMS Victory in the background Photo: The News archive
A horse-drawn cart disembarks from the floating bridge at Gosport in 1900 Photo: The News archive
