NOSTALGIA: Friday fun – can you identify the road in which we see this tram?

All these pictures of trams and a trolleybus on Portsmouth streets were sent to me by a reader who failed to identify him or herself. But whoever you are, thank you.
Apparently the sender found the postcards while having a clear-out and thought I and you would find them interesting. We do.
Of course, transport buffs will be captivated by the vehicles, but for those not so smitten it is the street scenes which are more fascinating.
If you have not already read the caption beneath the picture at the top try to avoid it for a moment and see if you can identify the street and the era.
Got it?
Tram car number 18 on route C is heading for the dockyard in... Osborne Road, Southsea.
There is a huge clue in the original picture which I have deliberately cropped out.
For there is a large sign on the building on the right saying ‘Queen’s Hotel’.
And the date?
Perhaps the women on the right and the clothes they are wearing give the game away.
Luckily, postcard producers Pamlin Prints, of Croydon, have kindly put the date on the card – 1921.