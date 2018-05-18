NOSTALGIA: Help needed for city bowls club exhibition  

Keith Atkin dropped me a line hoping readers might help him find material for an exhibition.

He says: 'I am researching the history of the Tangier Road and Eastern Road area for a small exhibition for my bowling club, Naismith.

'Research in Portsmouth City Council archives has revealed information about Airspeed – our club was started by a member of CJC Developments, an engineering firm with connections, in 1963. Airspeed was formed by a group that included Nevil Shute Norway and as I was once involved in the Flora Twort art collection I was particularly interested [Shute once proposed to Twort but was rejected].

'Any photographs of Copnor railway crossing where the bridge is now, Baffins Pond, Great Salterns House and estate, or the Channel Airways plane crashes at Portsmouth Airport would be appreciated. The purpose of this is to advertise the exhibition, encourage the community into our clubhouse and hopefully add to our membership.'

You can e-mail Keith at k.atkin7@outlook.com.