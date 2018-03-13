THIS WEEK IN 1978: John bags baked bean eating record

Have your say

Best of the bean brigade – that was east Hampshire’s new world record holder, John Lawrence.

Iron-stomached John turned on a powerhouse display at Petersfield Town Hall to shatter the world baked bean eating record in a race for gastronomic glory against 24 other champion charity chewers.

Seconds after eating 2,353 beans, one by one, in a 30-minute munching marathon at the finals of Petersfield Round Table’s charity bean eating competition, John told The News: ‘I feel famous – but a little bloated.’

Who wouldn’t after keeping up an average of 1.3071 beans a second in a half-hour stint of spearing beans with a cocktail stick?

John beat the existing record of 1,840 beans in 30 minutes.