THIS WEEK IN 1984: Who’s a boozy boy? He’s a boozy boy

Every lunchtime Ted Smith and his friend Billy settled down for a quiet pint together.

Ted, 84, did the pouring and Billy sat on his arm watching. Sometimes, if he was really thirsty, he would climb into the glass and drink the dregs.

For beer-swilling Billy was a budgerigar and a lunchtime tipple of his favourite Watneys Brown Ale at his home in Paulsgrove really made his day.

While Ted carefully poured the pint and took the first swig, Billy hopped madly around his cage, trembling with anticipation.

When it came to his turn he would dip his beak into the froth and guzzle away.

The boozy budgie had changed his tune since he was given to the Smiths by their home help the year before.

No longer a shy, retiring bird, he was cheeky and chirpy – and the drink had obviously loosened his tongue, for he had started talking too.