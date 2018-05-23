THIS WEEK IN 1988: Historians dig into Portsmouth’s past

Have your say

Historians digging into Portsmouth’s past uncovered a new vantage point for seaside strollers.

For the historic fortification, where tourists would soon be able to look out to sea, had once been a gun platform where soldiers 300 years previously kept cannons primed in case of enemy attack.

In the 1930s the platform was flattened to make way for coaches filled with day-trippers.

A team led by Portsmouth’s assistant keeper of archaeology, Russell Fox, dug out the Tarmac, prior to major restoration of Spur Redoubt.

Mr Fox explained: ‘The platform would have been built to hold eight cannons – some facing seaward and others into land, just in case either the Dutch or French attacked.’

A plaque was to be put up at the platform explaining its significance in protecting Portsmouth.