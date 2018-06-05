THIS WEEK IN 1990: Revolutionary ‘magic boxes’ fight the fur

Have your say

A revolutionary new way to beat Britain’s hard water problems was launched by a Fareham company.

The Scalewatcher, an ultrasonic, electronic de-scaler, was claimed to be the ultimate answer to scale build-up which cost industry millions and caused endless frustration in the home.

It was introduced by ETCetra Marketing in a range of ‘magic boxes’ which could de-clog a kettle or un-fur a factory.

The firm, based in Hill Park Road, Fareham, predicted the potential market for the product could be worth £2 billion.

ETCetra director John Thompson said: ‘We are quite certain that before the end of the decade Scalewatcher will become as common in homes as the microwave today.’

A test at the Pyramids, Southsea, proved the Scalewatcher saved money on regular maintenance in areas such as showers and beverage machines.

It was so successful the Pyramids planned to buy another unit to cover the rest of its water system.

Tests also showed it could reduce fuel bills by an average of 30 per cent and cleaning materials by 25 per cent.