THIS WEEK IN 1992: Day-trip skippers tell of gun shell terror

Fisherman were back at sea after being shelled by Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Southampton.

The Royal Navy continued an inquiry after crews of three Dorset fishing boats alleged they had nearly been hit by shots from the destroyer’s 4.5 inch gun during practice firings.

Live shells landed within 200 yards of one of the boats carrying day-trippers.

Two shells landed either side of the Offshore Rebel which was leading the Channel Chieftain and Tiger Lily.

Offshore Rebel skipper Paul Whittall said: ‘Two shells landed in the middle, 200 yards from me. It could have killed us all.

‘We were given no warning of firing in the area,’ he added.

The Royal Navy said a report had been ordered from the destroyer.