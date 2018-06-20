THIS WEEK IN 1992: Waste heaps may be bricks of future

Have your say

A revolutionary new process to turn domestic waste into bricks was being testes at Portsmouth Polytechnic.

Invented by Peter Stone in his Littlehampton back yard, the process used shredded waste, sand, cement and a binding agent to make bricks.

Mr Stone, who worked in the building industry for many years, said he hoped the tests in Portsmouth would show his bricks were suitable for the building industry.

He patented his idea, which used 70 per cent shredded sterilised household waste as a base material for every brick or building block made.

‘It is much better to use the rubbish for bricks than to burn it or landfill it.

‘If the tests are successful I will start marketing the building blocks to industry soon,’ he said.