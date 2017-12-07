THIS WEEK IN 1995: Husband hunts for missing wife daily

The devoted husband of a Titchfield grandmother missing from her home for almost a week was making a daily mission to search for her.

Janet Cooper, 58, disappeared from her home after becoming depressed at the death of her dog Trudy in a road accident.

Her family were supporting the police hunt with their own daily search of the area around their house in Whiteley Lane, Titchfield, and beyond.

Dawn Claridge, one of the Coopers’ daughters, said that every day her father, Frank Cooper, 70, made his own visit to a place he believed his wife may have visited or where she may even return to.

She said: ‘Every day dad goes to Portchester Crematorium because that’s where mum’s parents both are and he seems to think she might go there.’