Hampshire headteachers were to throw down the gauntlet to the government’s chief inspector after he accused schools of cheating in tests.

Chris Woodhead claimed national tests for seven, 11 and 14-year-olds were vague, unreliable and handled ‘creatively’ by schools.

Headteachers planned to write to Mr Woodhead inviting him to name 10 schools in the south where he had evidence of malpractice.

They could have also boycotted the tests.