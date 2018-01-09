THIS WEEK IN 2000: Delightful shock of letter from the PM

When Shiela Langford received a letter marked ‘urgent and confidential’ from the prime minister, she wondered what she had done wrong.

But the shock turned to delight when she realised someone had nominated her to be made an MBE.

Mrs Langford, a retired head teacher from Widley Road, Cosham, Portsmouth, was nominated for her services to the community in Portsmouth.

She was a volunteer for the Samaritans, worked for the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service and was chairwoman for the Portsmouth Council for voluntary Service.

She said: ‘Ever since I was a girl when my school and parents encouraged me to get involved in community work I have enjoyed it.’