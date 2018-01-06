THIS WEEK IN 2000: Tax officers knit for charity

Tax officers, who are often the butt of jokes about meanness, showed their human side by knitting more than 240 teddy bears for children from war zones around the world.

Staff at the Inland Revenues Lynx House office in Cosham, joined colleagues from Chichester tax office and the Contributions Agency at Roebuck House, Portsmouth, to knit the teddies.

The charity – Teddies for Tragedies – was started in Guildford in 1986 and had more than 30 branches nationwide by 2000.

The Hampshire branch had sent more than 27,000 bears since it started in 1994.