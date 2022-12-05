ECSTATIC fans packed the pubs in Portsmouth as England coast into the quarter finals after a win over Senegal.

A low drive from Bukayo Saka rounded off a 3-0 win at the Al Bayt Stadium last night. It was not all one-way traffic for Gareth Southgate’s men who suffered a shaky start.

Jordan Pickford produced a fine save from Boulaye Dia in the early stages before the Three Lions took control, largely thanks to the attacking drive of Jude Bellingham. His run and low cross to Jordan Henderson opened the scoring on the 38th minute.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder then combined with Phil Foden to set up Harry Kane on the stroke of half-time. Three substitutions from Senegal manager and ex-Portsmouth player Aliou Cisse were not enough to turn the tides.

Supporters gathered round TV screens across the Portsmouth area to watch England progress. Here are the best photos of fans in The Red Lion pub in Cosham.

