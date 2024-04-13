Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Holden took a swipe at Sharon Osbourne in an interview with the Mail Online - branding her as “bitter and pathetic”. This follows the row that has been brewing between former X Factor judges Sharon and Louis Walsh against Simon Cowell.

It started when Louis and Sharon, both 71, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and joked about Simon’s appearance, saying he would 'need more Botox' by the time she was done exposing him to the nation. Sharon said she was upset with Simon as she claims he didn't renew her contract when she expected he would, losing out on a major payday.

The row between Sharon Osbourne and Amanda Holden has been brewing following Simon Cowell X Factor comments on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Getty Images - Ian West/PA

Amanda didn’t take this comment lying down. The Britain’s Got Talent star told the Daily Mail: “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon - he's the person who's given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn't have had.

“It's bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background - just stabby, stabby, stabby.” After this remark, Sharon branded Amanda as an “ill informed sycophantic”, adding that her statement was “factually incorrect”.

She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Amanda, I think you're missing the point here, no disrespect to Simon Cowell, but he NEEDED ME for musical credibility on X Factor and I delivered for him and together all of us made a great team.”

Sharon added: “The truth is, you don't know me, Amanda or any of my close friends. You know nothing about my family history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows that I've produced and my global celebrity. Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to, however, I don't have the ambition or time to do so.”

The celebrity flaunted her wealth and said she was living in a mansion in Beverly Hills, California, before Amanda was born, saying her world is “totally different” to hers. She added her money and success were not solely down to Simon’s talent shows.

“Don't get me wrong I enjoyed doing them at the time as they were great fun,” Sharon added. “Yes, Simon paid me very well. Probably more than what you're receiving today, but all of that my darling went on a few handbags.” Referring to her husband Ozzy, she said: “I think you must have forgotten my husband is a music icon who has sold 170million albums, won multiple Grammy Awards, and is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.