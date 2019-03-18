Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Portsmouth Guildhall, review: ‘The biggest audience the BSO had played to in Portsmouth’

Williams vs Zimmer proclaimed the advance publicity – the works of two film music titans competing head to head. The program presented music from award-winning film scores by John Williams and Hans Zimmer.

The concert was conducted by Pete Harrison, a regular guest conductor of the BSO, who gave introductory comments and anecdotes.

The curtain raiser was John Williams with Superman, followed by Hans Zimmerman with Madagascar in contrasting reply.

Next, Lincoln: The People's House featured a fine trumpet solo by BSO principal Chris Avison. Angela's Ashes: Main Theme featured keyboard, harp and oboe.

Chevaliers de Sangreal from The Da Vinci Code was quietly atmospheric with strings, tubular bells and brass.

Especially noteworthy was BSO Guest Leader Ruth Rogers' violin solo in music from Schindler's List.

The first half was rounded off with music from Gladiator with percussive effects, trombones and wordless voices.

The second half began with Raiders of the Lost Ark: March with a catchy tune for trumpets in unison.

More variety and contrast followed with Driving Miss Daisy: end credits.

Two opposing works had an oriental theme: Memoirs of a Geisha and The Last Samurai.

The final blow was JW Medley specially arranged by Classic FM for their 25th Birthday which, starting with Harry Potter and ending with Star Wars itself, included many memorable tunes such as the ET: Flying Theme.

After the final Medley the audience voted by clap-o-meter for the winning composer and thereby chose Pirates of the Caribbean by John Williams as the encore.

The stage was full and so was the auditorium. In final comments of thanks after extended enthusiastic applause the conductor remarked it had perhaps been the biggest audience the BSO had played to in Portsmouth.