Petrol prices are at an 8 year high - here's where to get it cheapest in Portsmouth

Data from RAC Fuel Watch show that prices have been rising for eight straight months.

A litre of unleaded petrol rose by 2.7p-a-litre in June taking it to 132.19p, which is the highest it has been since October 2013.

Petrol prices are at an 8 year high. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

This means that the price of unleaded has rocketed up by 18p-a-litre since November 2020, This Is Money reports.

Diesel has also seen a rise in prices in June, up 2.5p to 134.32p – which is the most expensive it has been since June 2019.

But where are the best places to get a good price for petrol in and around Portsmouth?

Here is a comparison of prices at pumps across our area:

Asda, Waterlooville June 29 – price via confused.com

Unleaded: 123.7p

Sainsburys Waterlooville June 30 – price via confused.com

Unleaded: 123.9p

Sainsbury’s, Farlington July 1 - Petrol Price comparison site

Unleaded: 124.9p diesel: 127.9p

Morrisons Horndean June 30 - price via confused.com

Unleaded: 125.7p

Asda Havant, June 30 – price via confused.com

Unleaded: 126.8p

Tesco Havant Extra (as of June 30) – PP comparison site

Unleaded: 126.9p Diesel: 129.9p

Asda Portsmouth, Holbrook Road (as of June 30) – PP comparison site

Unleaded: 127.7p Diesel: 128.7p

Gosport, Grange road service station (June 26)- PP comparison site

Unleaded: 127.7p Diesel: 128.7p

Jet Emsworth service station, June 30 – PP comparison site

Unleaded: 127.7p

Tesco North Harbour Extra (June 30 ) – PP comparison site

Unleaded: 127.9p Diesel: 130.9p

Hayling island service station, Havant Road 26 June – PP comparison site

Unleaded: 128.8p Diesel: 130.8p

Tesco Fratton Way, Portsmouth June 30 - petrol Prices PP comparison site

Unleaded: 128.9p Diesel: 129.9p

BP, Forton Road 28 June – PP comparison site

Unleaded: 129p Diesel: 131p

Green road service station, Southsea

Price: Unleaded 129.9 Diesel 130.0

BP All Saints Self Serve June 30, Commercial Rd - Petrol prices comparison site

Unleaded: 129.9p Diesel: 131.9p

