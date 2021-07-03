Petrol prices are at an 8 year high - here's where to get it cheapest in Portsmouth
Petrol prices have soared to an eight year high this week.
Data from RAC Fuel Watch show that prices have been rising for eight straight months.
A litre of unleaded petrol rose by 2.7p-a-litre in June taking it to 132.19p, which is the highest it has been since October 2013.
This means that the price of unleaded has rocketed up by 18p-a-litre since November 2020, This Is Money reports.
Diesel has also seen a rise in prices in June, up 2.5p to 134.32p – which is the most expensive it has been since June 2019.
But where are the best places to get a good price for petrol in and around Portsmouth?
Here is a comparison of prices at pumps across our area:
Asda, Waterlooville June 29 – price via confused.com
Unleaded: 123.7p
Sainsburys Waterlooville June 30 – price via confused.com
Unleaded: 123.9p
Sainsbury’s, Farlington July 1 - Petrol Price comparison site
Unleaded: 124.9p diesel: 127.9p
Morrisons Horndean June 30 - price via confused.com
Unleaded: 125.7p
Asda Havant, June 30 – price via confused.com
Unleaded: 126.8p
Tesco Havant Extra (as of June 30) – PP comparison site
Unleaded: 126.9p Diesel: 129.9p
Asda Portsmouth, Holbrook Road (as of June 30) – PP comparison site
Unleaded: 127.7p Diesel: 128.7p
Gosport, Grange road service station (June 26)- PP comparison site
Unleaded: 127.7p Diesel: 128.7p
Jet Emsworth service station, June 30 – PP comparison site
Unleaded: 127.7p
Tesco North Harbour Extra (June 30 ) – PP comparison site
Unleaded: 127.9p Diesel: 130.9p
Hayling island service station, Havant Road 26 June – PP comparison site
Unleaded: 128.8p Diesel: 130.8p
Tesco Fratton Way, Portsmouth June 30 - petrol Prices PP comparison site
Unleaded: 128.9p Diesel: 129.9p
BP, Forton Road 28 June – PP comparison site
Unleaded: 129p Diesel: 131p
Green road service station, Southsea
Price: Unleaded 129.9 Diesel 130.0
BP All Saints Self Serve June 30, Commercial Rd - Petrol prices comparison site
Unleaded: 129.9p Diesel: 131.9p