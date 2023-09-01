The collection of Minis at Goodwood

This event was held in support of Freddie St George's Italian Job Charity Rally and the children's charity Buttle UK.

Since its inception, this event has amassed an impressive £29,000 to assist children affected by the challenges posed by the rising cost of living.

This year, over £8,000 was raised for Buttle UK, a charity which provides vulnerable children and young people with 'Chances for Children' grants, which can amount to £2,000, to help them navigate crises and build a brighter future.

Beyond its fundraising objectives, this event also serves as an introduction to October’s Italian Job Rally, a unique 9-day, 3,000-mile road trip like no other.

Inspired by the iconic 1969 Michael Caine film of the same name, this get-together welcomes Mini owners and vintage car enthusiasts, affectionately known as 'Jobbers,' to traverse a wide array of picturesque Italian landscapes, far from the well-trodden tourist paths, all while revisiting famous locations from the movie.

Fundraising Manager Richard Barron, who was at Goodwood, said: “It is a great honour for Buttle UK to be the official charity of the Italian Job Rally. 100% of the funds raised will go directly to help children who need a chance in life.

"We have shown over the years that small interventions can set a child on a much better life trajectory.

"The funds raised today will make a difference in the lives of a significant number of children."