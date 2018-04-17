CELEBRATE: Little Hera’s perfect pirate and princess party

Have your say

There was laughter and plenty of giggles as Jester Justin entertained the guests at Hera Pharoah’s fifth birthday party.

Hera, from Hilsea, was joined by dozens of friends at the Pirates, Princesses and Superheroes bash at Anchorage Park Community Centre.

Hera Pharoah's superheroes, pirates and princesses birthday cake

Hera, the star of the show, dressed as her favourite character, Elsa, from the film Frozen.

All her friends made a huge effort with plenty of mini Jack Sparrows, the odd Spiderman, Snow White, Superman and even Peter Pan.

Mum Nicole Pharoah says Jester Justin ensured everyone had a brilliant day – including the grown-ups.

Nicole says: ‘From beginning to end it was so much fun.

Hera Pharoah and her friends celebrating her fifth birthday with Jester Justin

‘There was lots of dancing, magic tricks and balloon modelling.

‘At the end there was even a little foam party.

‘It was Hera’s first big birthday party as she caught chicken pox a few days before her party last year and we had to cancel it all at the last minute. She was so disappointed. It meant this year was extra special for her.

‘She absolutely loved every minute and so did her little sisters, cousins and friends. I had a fantastic time too, it was so much fun.’

Hera’s grandmother Wendy Pharoah created an elaborate birthday cake of superheroes rescuing princesses from angry pirates descending from a galleon.

Nicole adds: ‘The cake looked so good we didn’t want to cut it!’