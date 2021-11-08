Ebanana Scrooge in the Aldi Christmas advert 2021. Picture: Aldi

The teaser for the festive campaign dropped this weekend, but many viewers have noticed something missing from the snippet.

A brand new character, a banana called Ebanana Scrooge, features in the 20 second clip but fan favourite Kevin the Carrot is missing from the teaser.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Aldi Christmas advert:

What happens in the teaser?

The clip sees a young Ebanana as he patiently waits for Santa on a plate next to a mince pie which is in front of a log fire on Christmas eve.

A hand appears and takes the mince pie, which leaves Ebanana questioning why he wasn’t chosen.

He cries, “Santa, wait...why didn't he take me?”

This leaves Ebanana angry and he shouts “I hate Christmas” which concludes the teaser, leaving viewers in the dark about what happens next.

When will the full Christmas advert air on TV?

The teaser for the advert was released on November 6.

Aldi confirmed that the full Christmas advert will air across national television and online later this week.

The date for the release is Thursday, November 11.

This date will mark a week since the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Where is Kevin the Carrot?

Fans of Aldi will know Kevin the Carrot who has featured in the supermarkets last five Christmas adverts.

His lack of appearance in this year's Christmas advert teaser has taken many shoppers by surprise.

Aldi are yet to confirm whether the famous carrot will return to our screens or if he has been replaced by Ebanana Scrooge.

The supermarket chain poked fun at Kevin's absence on Twitter, hinting that the carrot is missing due to the Marks and Spencer's Collin the Caterpillar cake legal case.

Aldi has their own Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake and M&S launched legal action for copyright against their original cake design.

The budget supermarket said on Twitter: “Sorry everyone. Due to ongoing proceedings, #KevinTheCarrot might have to miss Christmas this year. #Justice4Kevin.”

They then shared a picture of Kevin on the social media site next to a carrot from another shop who share a resemblance.

