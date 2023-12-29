A Wickham couple had an unexpected Christmas gift when their daughter was born on Christmas Day, ten days later than her due date.

Emma and Stephen Collier, welcomed Iris Elizabeth Collier to the world with a home birth at 11 am on Christmas Day, weighing in at 8lb 10oz. Iris’ original due date was December 15 but Emma’s contractions started around 2am Christmas morning, setting up a unique Christmas Day for the whole family.

Stephen said: “She hung around but she wanted to be special and born on Christmas Day. Iris seems to be a bit of a celebrity and everybody wants to see her. Naturally we see a lot of family this time of year but everyone has been waiting for us to do the rounds and have a hold of her, they are very excited. A big thank you is due to the midwives, Becky and Amy, who were here on the morning. They were amazing, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better. They were really kind, caring and patient, especially with me. It was really special having a homebirth on Christmas Day.”

Emma and Stephen Collier from Wickham, have welcomed their third child, a daughter called Iris, who arrived ten days late on Christmas Day weighing 8lb 10oz. Pictured is: Stephen and Emma Collier with their three children George (7), Henry (4) and baby Iris who was born on Christmas Day at home.

Despite the unexpected start to the morning, the family were able to carry on their Christmas Day plans. Stephen said: "Luckily we had done a lot of prep work the night before but there was still the potatoes and parsnips to be peeled which I was able to do during the labour, it was nice to keep busy rather than feeling like a spare part. I got a lot of the prep and cleaning done so as soon as the midwives were happy that the baby was healthy and safe and they left, we could do presents with the boys and get the dinner going with the help of my mother in law. Emma rested and then was woken up to a full Christmas dinner. It was quite a strange set of events for one day.”