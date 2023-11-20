News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Alverstoke Christmas Tree Festival to take place next month - here's the details

The Christmas tree festival will welcome 75 trees all of which will be beautifully decorated by the community.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 09:39 GMT
The Christmas Tree Festival will take place at St. Mary's Church, Alverstoke, and the event is in its 15th year.

The festival will have 75 spectacular Christmas trees on show, all of which will be decorated by local charities, schools, clubs and businesses.

The event will begin on Thursday, December 7, at 6.15pm, with an opening ceremony featuring traditional Christmas Carols, and the lighting of the trees.

The Christmas Tree Festival is now in its 15th year and has become a beloved tradition in the Alverstoke community.

The trees will be on show at the weekend and refreshments will also be available in the parish centre located across the road from St. Mary's Church on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival opening times are December 7, December 8 between 3pm and 7pm, December 9 between 11am and 6pm and December 10 between 12pm and 6pm.

Admission will cost £3 for adults and children will go free.

