Christmas Pud 5k Gosport: Festive runners take on the challenge for charity - in pictures
A large crowd of festively clad runners descended on Stokes Bay to take on the Christmas Pud 5k and raise money for the Harbour Cancer Trust in Gosport.
Despite the damp conditions on Sunday, December 3, seasonal cheer was in abundance with runners taking on the challenge for a worthy cause and the perk of a Christmas pudding at the finishing line.
Pictures by Keith Woodland: