In pictures: Portsmouth on Ice 2023 officially opens up to public for festive season
The popular ice skating rink has returned to Portsmouth’s city centre - and here are some great pictures from the first day it opened to the public.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:18 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 15:19 GMT
Portsmouth On Ice 2023 officially opened its doors on November 24 and the rink has opened up to the public – and it has been a success for another year.
People will be able to enjoy the ice rink everyday – except Christmas Day – until Sunday January 7, 2024.
Hour-long skate sessions start from 10am and there will be new early morning skating times during the week, between 9am and 10am.
1 / 3