In pictures: Portsmouth on Ice 2023 officially opens up to public for festive season

The popular ice skating rink has returned to Portsmouth’s city centre - and here are some great pictures from the first day it opened to the public.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:18 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 15:19 GMT

Portsmouth On Ice 2023 officially opened its doors on November 24 and the rink has opened up to the public – and it has been a success for another year.

People will be able to enjoy the ice rink everyday – except Christmas Day – until Sunday January 7, 2024.

Hour-long skate sessions start from 10am and there will be new early morning skating times during the week, between 9am and 10am.

Here are 11 pictures of the ice rink opening to the public:

Jamie Nicholson and Clarissa Jones with their children Amelia, 5, and Alex, 3. Portsmouth on Ice opens, rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-23)

1. Portsmouth on Ice

Jamie Nicholson and Clarissa Jones with their children Amelia, 5, and Alex, 3. Portsmouth on Ice opens, rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth on Ice opens, rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-27)

2. Portsmouth on Ice opens

Portsmouth on Ice opens, rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-27) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Front of house staff, from left, John Hill, Ellie Parsley (who is also a skater), Terence Parnham and Liam Perry. Portsmouth on Ice opens, rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-26)

3. Portsmouth on Ice

Front of house staff, from left, John Hill, Ellie Parsley (who is also a skater), Terence Parnham and Liam Perry. Portsmouth on Ice opens, rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-26) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth on Ice opens, rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-25)

4. Portsmouth on Ice

Portsmouth on Ice opens, rink in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-25) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

