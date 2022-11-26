Earlier this month St Mary’s Church in Fratton was lit up by Luke Jerram’s stunning Museum of the Moon as part of the successful We Shine festival. And on Friday, December 9, it will be illuminated by a collection of special guests and smiling faces as the children of Penbridge School and Manor Infant School treat the congregation to a selection of carols.

Joining proceedings will be evil Queen Ursula and Prince Eric, fresh from rehearsals for The Guildhall pantomime The Little Mermaid, along with Pompey legend Alan Knight and The News’ faithful tripehound Chipper. It is hoped a member of the Pompey squad will also attend.

The evening runs from 5.30pm to 6.30pm – specially timed for any carol-loving football fans so as not to clash with that night’s World Cup quarter final.

A time for reflection at The News' Christmas Carol Service & Christingle at St Mary's Church last year. Picture: Alex Shute

Fr Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s and area dean of Portsmouth, said: ‘One of the carol services we look forward to is The News Christingle and a visit from Chipper. After the disruption of covid over the last two years we are delighted we can resume our celebration including local schools. This year we will be moving from a Sunday afternoon to a Friday – and will be finished in plenty of time for those who need to get to a TV to watch the World Cup. We hope we might be joined by a large number of local families celebrating bringing light into darkness.’

The News editor Mark Waldron added: ‘There’s been much to feel gloomy about this year so this is our chance to spread a little Christmas cheer and goodwill. We invite families to enjoy a special service which is guaranteed to make everyone leave with a warm glow as we listen to carols from the schoolchildren and magnificent choir, enjoy the splendour of St Mary’s by candlelight and remember the true meaning of Christmas. My thanks as always to Fr Bob and his team for hosting and to the support we have been given from Portsmouth FC and Curtain Call’s Little Mermaid stars.’

Locals gathered on Sunday afternoon at St Marys Church to take part in The News' Christmas Carol Service & Christingle, with readings from The News' Editor Mark Waldron and Pompey Manager Danny Cowley, along with Carols from local school children. Photos by Alex Shute

