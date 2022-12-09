Due to injuries, Freeman was not planning to head to Accrington anyway before the game’s postponement, but will instead be in the line-up for our special Christmas event at St Mary’s Church in Fratton from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

He will be representing the club alongside Pompey legend Alan Knight and mascot Nelson, who will meet up with his old friend Chipper The Newshound in welcoming families to the service. Completing the line up of special guests will be Queen Ursula and Prince Eric from The Guildhall pantomime The Little Mermaid.

Children of Penbridge School and Manor Infant School will be treating the congregation to a selection of carols, there will readings from the Christmas story and St Mary’s Vicar Fr Bob White will provide his traditional fun-filled explanation of the Christingle.

Pompey goalkeeper Josh Griffiths during the match against Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday. This evening he will be at The News carol service. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The congregation will be invited at the end of the service to make a donation to the Comfort and Joy campaign, run by the church and with the backing of The News, to help those most in need this Christmas.

The News editor Mark Waldron said: ‘We very much thank Pompey and the Curtain Call theatre team for adding some extra sparkle to our service. It is always a special occasion which, alongside the fun, gives us the opportunity to remember the true meaning of Christmas and think of those most in need of support.

