All three will be making special appearances at The News’ annual Christmas Carol service at St Mary’s Church in Fratton on Friday.

Alan Knight will be joined at the event by Queen Ursula and Prince Eric, fresh from rehearsals for The Guildhall pantomime The Little Mermaid, and Chipper the loveable News hound at the service from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Along with traditional readings and another laugh-along explanation of the Christingle from St Mary’s vicar Fr Bob White, children from Penbridge School and Manor Infant School will treat the congregation to a selection of carols.

The timing of the event still allows time for football fans to learn the true meaning of Christmas before the Netherlands-Argentina World Cup quarter-final kicks off.

Reverend Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Church, Fratton. Picture: Simon Czapp/Solent News

Fr Bob said: ‘One of the carol services we look forward to is The News Christingle and a visit from Chipper. After the disruption of covid over the last two years we are delighted we can resume our celebration including local schools. This year we will be moving from a Sunday afternoon to a Friday – and will be finished in plenty of time for those who need to get to a TV to watch the World Cup. We hope we might be joined by a large number of local families celebrating bringing light into darkness.’