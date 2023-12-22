A Fareham man has used his popular Facebook group to help feed the homeless in Portsmouth, clearing out a pub of their snacks in the process.

Chris Illman, with the staff of John Jacques, Chris Gorman, Chris Read and Joe Godwin at The John Jacques, Fratton, Portsmouth

Chris started a breakfast and lunch time game and he was delighted with the response. He said: “Its been unbelievable. We sold a 120 breakfast wraps at 9.30 this morning and the post was only live for eight minutes and forty-five seconds so that was quite a response. The manager bet me that we couldn’t sell them out of snacks so I posted about it and we sold the whole pub out of snacks in under twelve minutes.”

The lunch time game proved just as fruitful with 130 burgers and chips sold within eight minutes and four seconds. This is not the first time that Chris has played the game for charity, he hosts regular charity games across the country to help feed homeless and vulnerable people. It is also a cause close to his heart having started the group at a time when he was diagnosed with cancer, going through a separation, and made temporarily homeless.