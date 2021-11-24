With just a few weeks left until the big day, schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire are due to break up for the Christmas holidays soon.

The autumn term in Portsmouth and Hampshire began on Tuesday, September 2 this year, with half-term falling at the end of October and the term ending with the Christmas break.

Here's everything you need to know about the Christmas holidays:

When will Portsmouth schools break up for Christmas?

When will Portsmouth schools break up for Christmas?

Schools in Portsmouth are due to break up for the Christmas holidays at the end of the school day on Friday, December 17.

Students will have two weeks off and return back to school on Tuesday, January 4.

However, make sure to check your child's school term dates specifically in case they have inset days.

When will Hampshire schools break up for Christmas?

Similar to Portsmouth, schools in Hampshire – which include Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island – will break up for the Christmas holidays on Friday December 17 and go back to school on Tuesday, January 4 2022.

The students will be off school from Monday, December 20 to Monday, January 3.

It is best to check with your child's school directly to see if they have any inset days either side of the Christmas break.

When is February half-term in 2022?

The next break for students and teachers after the Christmas break is February half-term.

Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire will break up for February half-term on Friday, February 18 and will go back to school on Monday, February 28.

This means they will be off from Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25.

