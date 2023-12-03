Crowd’s flocked to Waterlooville town centre to enjoy festive fun as the town’s popular Christmas market returned.

The event, organised by The Waterlooville Community Events team, featured around 50 stalls, fun fair rides, food and drink, caroling and live music.

It took place on Saturday, December 2 between 10am and 4pm. The music at the bandstand included performances from Fit N Funky, St Peter’s School choir, Rock Choir and Sian Goddard Academy of Dance, as well as carols and mince pies at 1pm. There was also a free children’s craft area for younger visitors to enjoy as well as festive lights.

The events team, in partnership with Havant Borough Council, has also begun fundraising for next year in the hopes of growing the event further and reinstating an official ‘switch on’ event in the town centre which is currently not part of its event.

Here are 11 pictures from the Christmas market:

1 . Waterlooville Christmas Market Waterlooville Christmas market Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 021223-31) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Waterlooville Christmas Market Rock Choir whose members are mostly from Waterlooville, Petersfield and Emsworth. Waterlooville Christmas market Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 021223-37) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Waterlooville Christmas Market Player in Denmead Brass. Waterlooville Christmas market Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 021223-34) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales