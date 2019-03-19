Deaf Havana, The Pyramids, Southsea, review: ‘The appreciative crowd sang along to every song’

Fans of Deaf Havana braved the wet and windy conditions in Southsea to see them showcase their latest album Rituals.

Since releasing Rituals in 2018, Deaf Havana have been touring their third consecutive top 10 album around the UK. It's their second since parting ways with a major label.

And the English Rock band took to the stage at the Portsmouth Pyramids after entertaining sets from support acts The Lafontaine’s and Hot Milk.

An eager crowd packed themselves closer to the stage in anticipation as the lights began to dim.

Deaf Havana bounced and danced across the stage.

Crowd favourite Mildred appeared early in the set, providing fans with a mixture of old and new material that also showcased standout tracks from there back catalogue.

The appreciative crowd sang along to every song and matched the bands energy throughout the set.

Deaf Havana’s style has evolved over years and the latest tracks highlight the new synth sound.

Songs such as Ritual and Holy sound heavier and more powerful it complemented the bands energetic style and performance.

After a memorable set, Deaf Havana exited the stage as the crowd began to chant for more.

They returned with gratitude and brought the night to a brilliant close with Sinner – the biggest single from the Rituals album.

SARAH GERRISH