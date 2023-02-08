As the weather begins to heat up after a cold winter, there really is nothing better than venturing out in Portsmouth with your furry-friend and enjoying a treat by dining out.

However, it can sometimes be hard to find a restaurant that will cater to your pup’s needs as they may not offer dog-friendly services.

While not all establishments allow dogs due to space or other diner’s needs, there are a range of dog-friendly places to sit down for a bite to eat in Portsmouth. The News has compiled together a list of pup-permitting establishments in the city which offer a variety of food and drink options.

But where are the best dog-friendly spots in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor? Here’s everything you need to know.

Top 8 dog-friendly restaurants in Portsmouth

The Canteen

Where: Point Battery and Barracks, Broad Street, Old Portsmouth PO1 2FS

Rating: 4.5/5

Best for: A delicious breakfast after a morning stroll in Old Portsmouth with your pup

One review said: “First visit to Portsmouth. We arrived here just before noon but the staff kindly allowed us to order from the breakfast menu - really good selection and delicious.

“Extremely pleasant staff & dog friendly. Will go again on my next visit South.”

In a nutshell: The Canteen is a family run waterfront eatery located in the historic barracks in the Hotwalls, offering both a breakfast and lunch menu. You can find more information on the Tripadvisor website.

Eastney Tavern

Where: 100 Cromwell Road, Southsea PO4 9PN

Rating: 4.5/5

Best for: A light pub lunch or Sunday roast with your precious pooch

One review said: “Visited with friends and our Labrador for lunch. Food was beautifully cooked and presented.

“A million times better than most pub lunches. Not the cheapest lunch but represented extremely good value for money especially if you are a ‘foodie’. We shall be back.”

In a nutshell: Eastney Tavern is a relaxed pub offering classic comfort food alongside spirits & ales.You can find more information on the Tripadvisor website.

Becketts

Where: 11 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea PO5 3AT

Rating: 4.5/5

Best for: High-end evening dining

One review said: “Table of 4 for lunch, what a great afternoon we had. We struggle to find restaurants that allow dogs in that’s not just a bar area. We were welcomed by friendly staff who kindly brought over water for our dog and a jar or doggy biscuits ( he loved them )

“The food was spot on and the atmosphere was great. Was nice to see staff enjoying themselves together and taking interest in customers.”

In a nutshell: Becketts is housed inside 2 beautiful Grade II listed buildings and offers traditional dishes with a contemporary style. You can find more information on the Tripadvisor website.

Farm Kitchen

Where: 67 Palmerston Road, Southsea PO5 3PP

Rating: 4.5/5

Best for: A light lunch after a midday dog walk down Palmerston Road

One review said: “First time in Southsea, we popped into the restaurant as we saw on Tripadvisor that it was dog friendly. How right they were. Once we entered with our dog we were greeted by a member of staff called Molly. She made an absolute fuss of our dog.

“We had coffee and a slice of homemade cake plus a fresh juice, this was after all just an afternoon break. I wish we had come here for lunch. Will we be back again, definitely.”

In a nutshell: Farm Kitchen offers a range of authentic breakfast and lunch dishes with a chilled restaurant vibe. You can find more information on the Tripadvisor website.

Southsea Beach Cafe

Southsea Beach Cafe is located right on the seafront

Where: Eastney Esplanade, Southsea PO4 0SP

Rating: 4/5

Best for: A breakfast or lunch trip when the sun is shining

One review said: “Excellent coffee, breakfast, service, great views, and dog-friendly. My wife, dog and I visited here for the first time, and we will be back. Faultless, great choice of food and good value.”

In a nutshell: Southsea Beach Cafe is a casual modern restaurant with sea views and locally sourced food. You can find more information on the Tripadvisor website.

The Briny

Where: Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3PG

Rating: 4/5

Best for: A sit-down meal after a dog walk on the beach

One review said: “Three of us and a friendly dog were looking for somewhere to eat and as we walked along the seafront we came across The Briny. The very polite and professional staff asked if they could help as we looked at the menu and we asked if we could have a table outside straight away.

“The staff were great. The sun shone (for the most part) and the food was excellent. The dog was looked after with a handy dog bowl and we were out on time after a quick visit to the facilities that were very clean! We will return.”

In a nutshell: The Briny has a casual vibe with panoramic sea views and a wonderful seafood menu. You can find more information on the Tripadvisor website.

Garage Lounge

Where: 1 Albert Road, Southsea PO5 2SB

Rating: 4/5

Best for: A Saturday morning breakfast treat with your pup

One review said: “We enjoyed some wonderful food here when we stopped by for a late lunch one day last week. We have a dog and unfortunately he’s not always welcome, but here it was no problem for him to sit with us inside at our table.”

In a nutshell: Garage Lounge is a haven for Instagram-savvy dog owners with their aesthetic and delicious breakfast and lunch options. You can find more information on the Tripadvisor website .

Meat & Barrel

Where: 110-114 Palmerston Road, Southsea PO5 3PT

Rating: 4/5

Best for: Meat eaters as the restaurant offers a wide range of burgers and meat dishes

One review said: “I love this place. Dog friendly which is the best. Looks like somewhere on Instagram/hipster but is super friendly and the staff have always been helpful and lovely.”

