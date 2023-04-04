Whether you need to put up a shelf or you decide a long bank holiday weekend is the perfect time to re-paint your home, the four-day Easter break is a great opportunity to complete the tasks you’ve been putting off for a long time.

This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled for April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning the majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours for each DIY store will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. Some DIY stores will be closed on Easter Sunday as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.

But what are the opening hours for the main DIY stores in Portsmouth? Here’s everything you need to know.

DIY store opening times in Portsmouth

Opening hours for each store will vary over the bank holiday so it is important to check your local branch before you travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B&Q

Opening times at DIY stores will vary over Easter weekend

B&Q at The Pompey Centre in Fratton will be operating usual opening times over Easter weekend. The opening times are as follows:

Good Friday: 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: 7am - 6pm

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickes

Wickes stores across the area will be shut on Easter Sunday. Here are the Easter opening times for the Wickes Extra in Havant:

Good Friday: 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

To check your nearest stores opening times use Wickes handy store locator here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screwfix

All Screwfix stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Easter opening hours for Screwfix in Fratton are as follows:

Good Friday: 7am - 8pm

Easter Saturday: 7am - 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

Homebase

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homebase in Fareham will be closed on Easter Sunday. The Easter opening times are as follows: