It can be hard keeping track of time over a four day weekend so many people in Portsmouth will be visiting the supermarkets over Easter to ensure the cupboards are well stocked. Supermarket opening times tend to change on bank holidays so it is important to note down when your local supermarket is open over the holidays in case you forget the necessities.

This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled on April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning the majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.

If you’ve left your Easter egg shopping to the last minute, there’s no need to panic as we’ve put together a list of supermarket opening times over the Easter bank holiday weekend in Portsmouth to ensure you can get all the treats you need ahead of the big day.

Portsmouth Easter supermarket opening times

Opening times vary depending on location so make sure to check your local branch before travelling.

Supermarket opening times will vary over Easter

Tesco

The supermarket has stated their Easter opening hours will vary over the weekend and advises customers to check in-store. The opening times for Fratton Tesco Extra over Easter weekend are as follows:

Good Friday, April 7: 7am-10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am - 11pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 - Closed

Easter Monday, April 10 - 8am-6pm

Sainsbury’s

Store opening times will vary due to location but here are the Farlington Sainsbury’s opening times over Easter:

Good Friday, April 7: 7am – 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am – 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 10: 8am – 8pm

Aldi

Opening times at Aldi will vary over the Easter bank holiday. The supermarket recommends using its store locator to check opening times.

The general Easter weekend opening times at Aldi are as follows:

Good Friday, April 7: 8am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 - closed

Easter Monday, April 10 - 8am - 8pm

Asda

Store opening times may vary due to location and Asda recommends using its store locator to see your supermarket’s opening hours. The Asda Portsmouth opening times over Easter weekend are as follows:

Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am – 8pm

Morrisons

Opening times at each Morrisons store vary. Use the store locator tool to check the opening hours for your nearest Morrisons.

The opening times for the store on Victory Retail Park are as follows:

Good Friday, April 7: 7am – 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am – 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 9: 7am – 10pm

Lidl

Lidl is joining the major supermarkets by closing stores on Easter Sunday. The supermarket recommends checking the opening hours for your nearest store by using their store locator tool.

The full opening hours for the Goldsmith Avenue store are as follows:

Good Friday, April 7: 8am – 10pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am – 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 10: 8am – 8pm

M&S Food

Opening times for each M&S Food Hall will vary. Use the M&S store finder to check your store’s opening hours over Easter weekend.

The opening times for M&S Food Hall on Ocean Retail Park are as follows:

Good Friday, April 7: 8am – 8pm

Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am – 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed

Easter Monday, April 10: 8am – 8pm

Waitrose

Waitrose in Southsea will have different opening hours over the weekend. The opening times are as follows:

